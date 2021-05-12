Bautista can with Garín and advances to the third round

05/12/2021 at 3:28 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Roberto Bautista, number 11 in the ATP ranking, won this Wednesday 7-6 (5) and 6-3 over the Chilean Cristian Garin, number 22, and advanced to the third round of the 1000 Masters in Rome.

Baptist equaled his best result on the clay of the Foro Italico and emerged the winner of an intense battle with Garin, against whom he had never played, after two hours and three minutes.

The first set was the key to the match, with even and very long games, marked by two breaks on each side. In the tiebreaker, Baptist imposed his greatest experience, escaped 6-1 and, despite the attempt to come back from Garin, who cut to 5-6, won 7-5.

In the second sleeve, Baptist he increased the level of his serve and kept it at zero three times out of four. He was aggressive to the rest and, with two breaks, in the seventh and ninth game, he sentenced his victory with a 6-3.

His next rival in Rome will be the winner of the match between the Russian Andrey Rublev, number 7 in the world, and the German Jan Lennard Struff, number 41.

The game, scheduled for this Thursday, will have a reduced number of spectators in the stands.