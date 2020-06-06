Tennis players Roberto Bautista and the Australian Alex de Miñaur they won their respective matches on the second day of ‘Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge’ and on Sunday, in the meeting between them both in the third session, they will play the title of this exhibition tournament that takes place in the Cumbres del Sol urbanization in the Alicante town of Benitachell.

Both the Castellón and the Australian have won both of their disputed matches and This Sunday they will meet at 1:30 p.m., so the winner is the winner of the tournament.

Baptist with great authority overcame Pablo Andújar by a double 6-1, in a match in which there was no color, since the current number 12 in the world imposed a strong rhythm and dominated with his blows a rival who did not find the same intensity in his game.

Much more even was the game that faced De Miñaur with the Asturian Pablo Carreño, 26 and 25 respectively of the ATP ranking. The Australian took the game 7-5 and 6-4, in a very tough duel and in which both tennis players offered a great level of tennis at times.

The first game was a preview of what the match was going to be. It lasted for almost ten minutes and Carreño ended up maintaining his service after lifting up to seven break points from his opponent. Both offered a great battle on clay, with highly contested games and with great physical wear. In the eleventh game De Miñaur managed to break the Asturian’s serve and later, on serve, the first set was scored.

Carreño demonstrated in the second set the irregularity that was already evident in his match on Friday against Bautista, since after dominating 4-2, he gave up four consecutive games that allowed the 21-year-old ‘aussie’ to score the victory.