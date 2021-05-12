Bautista and Davidovich go round in Rome at the expense of Paul and Dimitrov

The Castellón Roberto Bautista, tenth favorite, imposed logic on Tuesday against the American Tommy paul, number 55, and beat him 6-3 and 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Masters 1,000 of Rome, in which you will see the faces with the Chilean Cristian Garin.

On track 1 of the Italic Forum, Bautista played a solid match against Paul, coming from the previous one, and revalidated the triumph achieved a few weeks ago in Monte Carlo, curiously with the same result.

The 33-year-old Spanish player took advantage of the only breaking ball of the first set, with 3-2 on the scoreboard, to close it 6-3. He then controlled Paul’s reaction and sentenced the game with a 6-4 score after one hour and 32 minutes.

Cristian Garín, world number 22, debuted this Monday with a good 7-5, 6-2 victory against South African Lloyd Harris. It will be the first confrontation between Bautista and Garín.

For his part Alexander Davidovich, number 48 in the ATP rankings, struck down the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, number 17, by beating him 6-4 and 7-6 (2) to advance to the second round.

In the first match of the day on the Grand Stand court, Davidovich, 21, from the qualifying round, sealed the third victory of his career against players in the world top 20.

It took him an hour and 44 minutes to beat Dimitrov, a semi-finalist in Rome in 2014 and a quarter-finalist last year, in their first meeting.

Davidovich, who sports a record of nine wins and a single loss in the opening rounds this year, took advantage of his only break ball, in the seventh game, to take the first set 6-4, and recovered a 2-4 in the second set, before winning 7-2 in the tiebreaker.