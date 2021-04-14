Bautista and Carreño join Nadal and Davidovich in the second round

Pablo Carreño, twelfth seeded, overwhelmed Russian Karen Khachanov (6-2, 6-3) to get into the round of 16 of the ATP Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo.

After proclaiming himself champion last Sunday at the ATP 250 in Marbella, the Asturian is awaiting this Thursday a cross with the Norwegian Casper Ruud, who defeated Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 and 6-2, which was the great surprise of the day .

Roberto Bautista defeated the American without major problems (6-3 and 6-4) Tommy paul on his 33rd birthday and will face the Russian in the round of 16 Andrey Rublev, a tennis player whom he has never surpassed on clay and with whom he maintains a 4-2 favorable for the Castellón tennis player in direct confrontations.

The fourth member of the Spanish representation in Monte Carlo is Alexander Davidovich, who faces on Thursday the Frenchman Lucas Pouille and will try to get his fifth victory in an ATP Masters 1000.

With them, the eleven times champion, Rafael Nadal, who opened with a victory over Federico Delbonis, 6-1 and 6-2, and will face the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.