Bautista advances to the second round of Godó

Roberto Bautista, 33 years old and world No. 11, has made his debut with victory and advanced to the round of 16 Count of Godó Trophy after winning the Spanish derby against another veteran player, Pablo Andújar, 35 years old and 80th in the ranking: 6-4 and 6-0 in 1h.34 ‘.

The Castellón player has raised a 2-4 adverse in the first set and, after winning 10 consecutive games, has certified a victory that will allow him to fight on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals against the winner of the match Jannik Sinner Y Egor Gerasimov.

If Sinner won, Bautista would face for the third time this year with the young Italian, his ‘black beast’ in the eighth of the Dubai ATP and the semifinals of Miami Masters 1,000.

Bautista has barely reached the Godó quarterfinals twice (2015, 2018), but his well-known competitiveness on gravel and his promising start to the season place him as a contender for the final rounds.

Although he has lost them, Roberto has already played two finals this year, in Montpellier Y Doha, where he fell to David Goffin and Nikoloz Basilashvili, respectively. In the Qatari tournament, their victories over Dominic Thiem Y Andrey Rublev and that inertia continued at the Miami Masters 1,000, where he beat Daniil Medvedev before losing in the semifinals to emerging Jannik Sinner.

Those triumphs against the best tennis players of the moment indicate to what extent Bautista is a competitive and dangerous player for any rival.

For his part, the Canadian Denis Shapovalov is another tennis player classified for the round of 16 after beating the French Jeremy chardy by 6-3 and 7-5.