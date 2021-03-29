Bautista advances round for the withdrawal of Ebden

03/16/2021 at 4:57 PM CET

The Spanish Roberto Bautista he was on the track for only 28 minutes, the time it took for the Australian Mathew ebden in deciding that he retired, when he lost 4-1 in the first set of the match of the second round of the Dubai tournament.

Bautista, fourth seed, will face the Italian Jannik Sinner, 16th seed, who defeated Kazakh Alexander Bublick 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Ebden had already struggled last week at the Marseille tournament, where he missed the semi-finals against the Russian. Daniil Medvedev, due to a muscle problem in the left leg.