Bautista adds his 2nd victory in Rome against Garín

Roberto Bautista, number 11 in the ATP ranking, won this Wednesday 7-6 (5) and 6-3 over the Chilean Cristian Garin, number 22, and advanced to the third round of the Masters 1,000 of Rome.

Bautista equaled his best result on the clay of the Foro Italico and emerged the winner of an intense battle with Garín, against whom he had never played, after two hours and three minutes.

RBA-round the net 😄 @ BautistaAgut threading the needle in Rome! # IBI21 pic.twitter.com/PT6yglJKCx – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 12, 2021

His next rival in Rome will be the winner of the match between the Russian Andrey Rublev, number 7 in the world, and German Jan Lennard Struff, number 41.