SOROCABA – A refrigerated container was used for the first time to conserve the bodies of victims of the coronavirus in the interior of São Paulo. The ‘inauguration’ of this extreme resource in the interior of São Paulo took place on Monday, 27, in Bauru. Until then, the use of a container as a cold camera to preserve victims of the virus had been happening in capital cities with an explosion of cases, such as Manaus (AM).

The body of a 27-year-old man who died of coronavirus symptoms was placed at dawn in the container installed at the Cristo Rei municipal cemetery to wait for the burial, which took place on Monday morning. The patient died after being seen at the Covid-19 Outpost, set up to treat patients with suspected virus infection. He died hours after filing symptoms of the disease.

Refrigerated container to receive bodies in the interior of São Paulo.

Photo: Disclosure / IRS / Estadão

The cause of death was recorded as a severe acute respiratory syndrome, with suspected infection with the new coronavirus. According to City Hall, the body had to be kept in the container because there are no burials at night. The measure meets the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, in the context of covid-19, but had not yet been adopted in the interior of São Paulo.

The equipment, donated by the Federal Revenue Service, was installed on the 10th of October at the municipal hospital. The cemetery administration has already expanded the space reserved for assistance burials to receive the bodies with the virus.

The crowding of hospitals, another indicator that the pandemic is already growing more inland, worries city halls. In Araraquara, on Wednesday, the 29th, the intensive care beds (ICU) of the Holy House It’s from State Hospital they were packed. The city had 73 cases of coronavirus, in addition to three deaths, but receives patients from neighboring cities. The city expects to accredit another 20 ICU beds in the two hospitals. At Baixada Santista, the ICU beds of hospitals that serve the nine municipalities in the region had 80% this Wednesday.

