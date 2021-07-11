in Sports

Bauke Mollema prevails after a long escape

Dutch Bauke Mollema achieved this Saturday the victory in the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France, after culminating a long getaway in a profile for adventurers.

The Trek rider achieved his second stage win on the Tour at Quillan, at 34, four years after winning the Puy-en-Velay.

Tomorrow a great fight is expected between the favorites in the demanding stage with a final in Andorra.

Escaped in the middle of the stage with a large group of cyclists, Mollema, sixth of the 2013 Tour, he went alone in the descent of the Galinagues level, third category, penultimate mountain difficulty of the day.

