Mexico is one of the countries with the most concert music proposals in the world. Last year we were visited by great bands alone or as part of festivals like The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, Billie Eilish, Björk, The Chemical Brothers, The Hives, and more. And this 2020 was no exception with the Bauhaus return to our country, specifically to Mexico City.

Bauhaus with the full lineup including Peter Murphy, David J, Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins, announced a date for the CDMX in Frontón, scheduled for April 28, 2020. The tickets went very fast and it was announced sold out, so They announced another date for the 29th of the same month.

And it is now, that the band announced the new dates in which their presentations will be carried out. The two concerts move to August 12-13, 2020. The presentations are postponed due to the coronavirus crisis that has plagued Mexico and the world. A few weeks ago, the closure of clubs, gyms, cinemas, theaters and more was announced.

As was to be understood, many venues where bands and artists performed, also decided to join this initiative to mitigate the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19 in the country. Many concerts and festivals have also moved (some canceled) their performances such as the Tecate Pa’l Norte, which will be held in September.

The Bauhaus concerts were one of the most important for the first half of 2020, as it marks the return of this British band to the country after 15 years. In January 2019, Peter Murphy appeared at the Metropolitan Theater, along with David J, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the mythical band and to perform the entire album In The Flat Field from 1980.

The new Bauhaus dates were announced in an official statement. It is also announced that the tickets that were purchased for April will serve in the same way for August, and there is the possibility of reimbursement for whoever decides. One of the points to highlight is the fact that a person may not purchase more than four tickets.