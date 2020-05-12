Share

The showrunner for the Batwoman series reveals that the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus altered the final plan for the show’s first season.

Batwoman follow the story of Kate Kane, played by Ruby Rose, who returns to Gotham City after her cousin, Bruce Wayne (Batman), mysteriously disappears. In her wake, she decides to become a vigilante in disguise and clean the streets of the city. The character has become important within the Arrowverse and its ending is increasingly interesting.

In an interview, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries discussed how the pandemic altered the show’s season 1 finale.

“It really is a pain in the eye from a creative standpoint. We had these last two episodes written and one of them was ready to be filmed, so it was sad in that regard. However, I saw the writing on the wall a little before we closed. And I just looked at what we had and thought, you know what? This is going to work. We have an incredible last episode of Batwoman, we have a lot of suspense and we have all these emotional stories that we were able to conclude… I am very happy with episode 20 and with our ending. ”

Season 1 has not only created the conflict between Kate and her estranged sister Alice, but has also given fans many references to Batman.

In addition, the existence of Azrale has been confirmed, an anti-hero who has once worked alongside the Dark Knight. But there is also a new origin story for the infamous Batman villain, Hush (Silence). Batwoman has become an excellent addition to the Arrowverse superhero world. Although the show suffers from some tonal inconsistencies and lengthy storytelling, the series has done an effective job of not only shaping Kate’s story, but also mixing her world and character with the rest of the DC Comics heroes.

