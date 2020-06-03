Share

A new character will inherit Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane outfit and star in the Batwoman series.

A few days ago we learned the bad news that Ruby Rose ceased to be Kate Kane the protagonist of Batwoman. Chain The CW He said he would look for a substitute, and various actresses names appeared as an alternative. But now it seems that they do not simply want to change his face, but that another character will be the protagonist of the series.

What is believed to be a leaked casting call has been circulating online and apparently confirms that Batwoman’s cloak will be passed from Kane to a woman named Ryan Wilder.

The character is described as “nice, messy, a bit silly and untamed. She is also nothing like Kate Kane, the first Batwoman before her. “

With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug dealer, sidestepping the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for a stray cat could also kill you with her bare hands. Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter. Highly skilled and undisciplined. An extroverted lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And he’s not your stereotypical American hero. “

The series will change a lot.

It is a good option that instead of simply changing the face of Kate Kane / Batwoman, they have decided that another character is the new heroine of Gotham.

This is sure to disappoint Kate Kane fans, but some may feel that it is a better option than replacing Bruce Wayne’s cousin with another actress. Rose recently released another statement commenting on her departure from the role of Batwoman, but has not yet explained what exactly happened. Supposedly the situation on the filming set was quite difficult because the interpreter was not used to the rhythm of television recording.

Batwoman will return with a new protagonist in January 2021.

Share