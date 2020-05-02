Trouble is looming for Gotham City, but this time the threats will put the heroine making tough decisions including Batwoman teaming up with a supervillain.

The protagonist has doubts about the loyalties of her team and to increase problems There is also an alliance between two old enemies according to what the synopsis of an upcoming episode of The CW series says.

Like the rest of the channel’s productions, ‘Batwoman’ will bring its season close to a close, as the rest of the episodes were not finished recording, but it will be in early July when the series’ recordings will resume.

According to what can be read in the synopsis for ‘A Secret Kept from All the Rest’, the 19th chapter of the series, and the second to last scheduled to date shows that Batwoman will team up with a supervillain.

Kate Kane will begin to question the loyalties of her friends and allies after the betrayal of an anonymous person, while Alice teams up with her fellow prisoner in the Arkham Asylum and Batwoman’s veteran enemy Tommy Elliot to find an item Kate is looking for.

This could suggest that Kate, feeling overwhelmed by the villains, will look for allies, but without her team, she will do it elsewhere.

“When members of the Gotham Society of Intellectuals begin to disappear, Commander Kane, Sophie, and the Crows go in search of the latest murder threat to the city. Meanwhile, Kate is consumed by the betrayal of someone on her team and begins to question the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most. So when Luke and Julia disappear, Batwoman must trust Mary and a former enemy to start her rescue mission. Meanwhile, Alice recruits Tommy Elliot to help her acquire a slippery item that her sister is also looking for, ”says the synopsis.

The penultimate episode of the first season ‘Batwoman’ which is titled, ‘A Secret Kept from All the Rest’ will premiere on May 10 in the United States.