Episode 18 of the first season of Batwoman has an insulting wink to a Marvel character, through a comic from the Tommy Elliot collection.

Attention Spoilers of the episode “If you believe in me, I will believe in you” from The CW’s Batwoman series. While the information and the cover of the comic can be a comment on the impractical wardrobe of superheroine in general. There is good reason to believe that the joke was firmly directed at the Marvel character. Felicia Hardy / Black Cat and its daring neckline.

Black cat first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man # 194 in July 1979 and immediately became a very popular Marvel character. Originally from Flushing, Queens, Felicia Hardy followed in her father’s footsteps as he was also a thief. This led to her first encounter with Spider-Man and an intermittent romance, as the two bounced between partners in the fight against crime and Felicia returned to her bad habits.

Later, to differentiate Black Cat from DC Comics Catwoman, Felicia received a low-level probability control power. This allowed her to inflict bad luck on anyone who came across her.

“If you believe in me, I will believe in you” contains a joke about feline thieves from the comics that appears to be a direct attack on Felicia Hardy.

At the beginning of the Batwoman episode, the characters Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) and Julia Pennyworth (Christina Wolfe) searching a warehouse full of seized properties belonging to the murder defendant Tommy Elliot (Gabriel Mann), as they want to find Lucius Fox’s stolen journal. As they check the inventory, Sophie is amused to find several comic book storage boxes, noting that Tommy apparently collected “All the Kitty Delgado comics”.

Kitty Delgado isn’t a real-world comic book character, but she’s apparently quite infamous within the Arrowverse. Julia Pennyworth knows the character as well as Sophie and the two laugh a lot looking at the comic book covers with Kitty Delgado, who is apparently some kind of anti-hero thief. Julia looks at the unrealistic proportions of Kitty’s figure with a mischievous smile, saying “there’s no way a feline thief will squeeze into those tight spaces with those jubilant ones.”

In the Batwoman series we can see how Kitty Delgado has platinum white hair and wears a black suit with a deep neckline that leaves little to the imagination, it seems to be a joke about the Marvel character Black cat. Although to be fair, the same episode also teases Batwoman’s costume, noting how impractical her signature red wig is.