The last episode of Batwoman was able to decode Lucius Fox’s diary, which contained a passage about a DC Comics antihero and Batman’s ally.

Attention SPOILERS of “A Secret Kept From All The Rest”, the penultimate episode of Batwoman season 1. In this chapter we can see how Alice began to kidnap Gotham City intelligence experts and forced them to try to crack the Lucius Fox diary. No one could crack the code except Lucius’s son. , Luke, who refused to do so to save Kate from certain death. However, Kate came later with Lucius’s diary key: glasses that automatically decoded the pages for the user.

To prove that she wasn’t lying about the glasses, Batwoman handed them to Alice. When he used them, the camera was cut to show an excerpt from the newspaper. The relevant passage appears in its entirety below:

“During the resurrection of Ra’s al Ghul… The Talia al Ghul armor, The Suit of Sorrows. According to … its legends, it can impart strength and speed to its user, but it will also completely corrupt anyone whose heart and soul are not pure. At first, Batman doubted the legend, but eventually he experienced aggressive behavior while wearing the armor during patrols. The Dark Knight then learns from a member of The Order Of The Pure, a separate faction of The Order Of St. Dumas, that the armor belonged to a knight named Sir Geoffrey of Cantonna, who massacred hundreds of people in an alpine valley. in 1190. The Suit of Sorrows becomes one of the trophy exhibits inside the Batcave, to remind Batman that he must always be vigilant not only in his crusade against crime, but also himself. The new Azrael begins to wear the suit over time. “

Lucius’s diary is not through the bush. This passage exposes the relevant aspects of Azrael’s mythology and even refers to him by name.

All of this information is probably not a coincidence. In the same way, the newspaper of the future of the series The Flash, predicted the crossing of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, the newspaper seems to be preparing the debut in the series of Batwoman and in the Arrowverse of Azrael.

Azrael burst onto the DC Comics scene in Batman: Sword of Azrael # 1 1992 by Denny O’Neil, Joe Quesada and Peter Milligan. Although several people have taken up the mantle of Azrael, Jean-Paul Valley is best known as the antihero, who has violent tendencies despite his good intentions. Who also belongs to the Holy Order of Saint Dumas, a group of assassins. They sent him on a mission in Gotham, where he finally challenged the Order and became Batman’s ally. He even took the title of Dark Knight for a time.

It will be interesting to see how they introduce it in the Batwoman series, something that we will probably see in the second season.