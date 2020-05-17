Share

The second season of the Batwoman series promises a lot of action and excitement on the streets of Gotham City.

Like the The Flash series, Batwoman She was forced to finish her first season earlier than expected because of the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus. Now the second season description promises that something will change the game for both Gotham City and the Bat-family.

The final episodes of the first season will now be the first of the second, but we will have to wait to see them until January 2021. Since The CW made some very important changes to its premiere schedule. In addition they will not be able to shoot series like Batwoman, The Flash or Supergirl until it is safe for the actors and the technical team.

Official synopsis of the second season:

The new plot for the second season of Batwoman throws up some important clues about what’s to come. As you can see below, the breakdown refers to what comes after the season’s premature end, and promises that the consequences will change the game and affect both Gotham City and the Bat-Family.

The second season begins with a major game changer that will alter Gotham and the Bat-Family forever. As the dust stabilizes, Batwoman / Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) has it all against her. Including all the villains who recently escaped, and everyone will face her in a whole new light. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) encounters her partner when she becomes entangled with a dangerous enemy from her past who knows exactly how to take advantage of her vulnerabilities. When Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find their position as helpers, a romance will shake their dynamic. Meanwhile, the budding relationship of Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Julia (Christina Wolfe) will face their first real test and will cause Sophie to question everything she believed to be true. ”

Recently, the Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries confirmed that the villain Safiyah Sohail It will be important in the second season, so the series will clearly continue to use new enemies instead of those closely associated with Batman. In addition, there was a mention of Azrael, an important DC Comics character who could appear in The CW series.

