Australian actress Ruby Rose announced Tuesday that she will not be in the second season of “Batwoman”, a series that will continue its journey with a new protagonist who has not yet been chosen.

“I’ve made a very difficult decision not to return in the next season of‘ Batwoman ’”He said in a statement picked up by the US media.

“It was not a decision that I took lightly since I have the utmost respect for the cast, the crew and all the people involved in this series in Vancouver and Los Angeles. [donde se desarrolla la producción]”added the star of “Batwoman” and thanked him for allowing him to be part of the television world of DC Comics.

“Thank you to everyone who made this first season a success. I am truly grateful. ”assured Ruby Rose, who did not specify the reasons for his surprising departure from the series.

“Batwoman” It premiered on October 6, 2019 and its first season, consisting of 20 episodes, ended last Sunday. The original idea was for the first season to have 22 episodes, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced production to change its plans.

“The CW, Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contribution to the success of our first season and we wish her the best. ”, those responsible for “Batwoman” assured in a statement.

It should be noted that they reaffirm, once again, their commitment to having an actress from the LGBTQ community in the role of Kate Kane, the young woman under the mask of a bat.

“The studio and network are firmly committed to the second season of ‘Batwoman’ and its long-term future, and, together with the series’ talented creative team, we look forward to sharing this new direction, including the election in the coming months. of a new protagonist who is part of the LGBTQ community ”, they added.

The commitment to Ruby Rose, who identifies herself as a fluid gender person, like Batwoman was a new step towards greater diversity in American cinema and television. However, this selection brought with it numerous criticisms on Twitter that led the actress to leave this social network.

“Batwoman” is part of the known as Arrowverse, an intertwined television universe made up of different series of The CW based on the DC comics. It all started with “Arrow” in 2012 and includes other series like “The Flash”, “Supergirl” or “Legends of Tomorrow”.

