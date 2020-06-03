The series of “Batwoman”Reveals for its second season the identity of its new protagonist, after the departure of the actress Ruby Rose who gave life to the role of the superheroine.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, it was announced that the next season of “Batwoman” there will be a new character “Ryan Wilde”, a 20 year old woman who will become “Batwoman”.

According to the character’s description, he is a pleasant, disorderly person, a little silly and untamed; the context of this character starts from growing up alone, so she will have a mixture of attitudes. Among them, it stands out that she is highly skilled and disciplined; In addition to continuing with an inclusive character, this character she will be an outgoing lesbian.

“‘Ryan’ spent years as a drug trafficker, dodging the ‘Gotham City Police Department’ (GCPD) and hiding his pain with bad habits. Today, reformed and sober, ‘Ryan’ lives in a van with his plant. A girl who He would steal milk from a stray cat and could also kill you with his bare hands. “

This is how this new member of the series has been described, who It will not be the same as the one played by Ruby Rose with “Kate Kane”; It is reported that the next season is expected to be launched in January of the following year.

AC

