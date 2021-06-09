‘Batwoman’ reveals first image of Batwing: Luke Fox dons hero suit

The CW has released on June 8 the first image of Batwing in ‘Batwoman’, a character that first appeared in DC Comics in 2011 and won its first monthly series on paper in 2013 and is part of the reboot of the DC Extended Universe. In the series, he dons the Camrus Johnson suit, who plays Luke Fox from the pilot the original Batman of Africa, as it is also called in the comics. Like Batwing, Fox will help Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) in her fight against crime, although before becoming a true hero, she will have to overcome her own personal demons.

The Batwing suit, which you can see below, has been designed by Maya Mani, costume designer for ‘Batwoman’, with Diana Patterson and illustrator Andy Poon. Mani has created many of the Arrowverse costumes and on it says that it represents “the bond between father and son, to show the love and respect that Lucius Fox had for his son, Luke. It was conceived within the realm of a child’s imagination; the costume is kind of fantastic and is based on the whim of a child’s dream small with rocket boosters and hidden parts. The Batwing suit represents the combined talents of a strong team that came together and faced the many challenges of spanning lights, moving parts, and the need to move comfortably to bring this character to life. “

“I’ve been waiting to see Batwing since we decided that Luke Fox would be a fundamental part of the Bat-Team in the early stages of pilot development “says Caroline Dries, showrunner of the series, “I can speak for Cam when I say that he does too. But this character could not come out of nowhere. We created this character from a very personal and complicated Luke story that we began to set up in season one and I hope to develop it over the course of season three. “

Black superhero in DC

For Johnson getting into the Ocean Drive Leather suit and donning the James Fairley sculpted helmet in Amazing Ape has a very deep meaning in his life: “Honestly, it’s hard to explain how much it means to me to wear the Batwing suit and play officially. to my first superhero. The main reason I wanted to be in ‘Batwoman’ it was for the opportunity to give children like me another black hero to admire and identify with. It’s hard not to smile when I look at myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I’ll keep smiling through every fight scene, every incredible jump, and every Gotham night where Batwing finally comes into action! “

After disappearing at the hands of Ravens agents, Fox will return as Batwing in the remaining episodes of the series. second season of ‘Batwoman’ that in Spain can be seen on HBO.