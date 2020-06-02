Although it has experienced some ups and downs, the new DC Universe series seems to be slowly becoming a fan favorite, but with the announcement from series producer and creator Geoff Johns that someday ‘Stargirl’ could make it to the Arrowverse. Its protagonist, Brec Bassinger, could not bear the urge for this to happen, and has already decided who he wants to do a crossover with.

‘Stargirl’ is a new series with hints of teen drama, focuses on Courtney Whitmore and the Justice Society of America. This character is not the first time that he appears in any adaptation of the small screen, since he has appeared in other series of The CW such as ‘Smallville’ and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ played by other actresses.

Despite the fact that within the series, Courtney Whitmore may be new to her heroic role in her own series, everything seems to indicate that whoever gives her life, Brec Bassinger, has already decided with which character she wants to crossover with the Arrowverse. This was learned thanks to an interview with the TV Guide portal, and there Bassinger said he would love to appear alongside Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl.He also mentioned that there are plans to appear in ‘The Flash’.

“Only the names (Supergirl and Stargirl) in general lend them to the need to work together. Last night I was watching a lot of interviews with Melissa Benoist, and she is the best Supergirl. I bet Stargirl and Supergirl would be this dynamic duo. That It would be amazing. So yeah, I have high hopes. I really hope so. But as of now, nothing planned, but fingers crossed. Plus there has been talk that Stargirl will be coming out in an episode of ‘The Flash’ and will have one more story. great, but it didn’t happen this season, “Bassinger said.

With this new Bassinger statement, everything seems to indicate that the Arrowverse gets bigger with each season that its series premiere, this may be thanks to ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, the event that made all this possible. The creator of the series, Geoff JohnsShe has also expressed that her focus is on ‘Stargirl’ being simply the best show possible before any crossover happens.