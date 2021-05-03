‘Batwoman’ introduces new Kate Kane, played by Wallis Day instead of Ruby Rose

Attention, contains spoilers

After the departure of Ruby Rose from ‘Batwoman’, a series she starred in as Kate Kane, Javicia Leslie took over the fiction of The CW as a new vigilante: Ryan Wilder. But, despite the fact that Rose does not want to put the suit back on, The series did not want to give up the character of Kane and signed the actress Wallis Day to embody her with a new face. Episode 8 of the second season briefly introduced us to the character, who with a face full of bandages lay unconscious in the sewers of Gotham, but it was in this Sunday’s episode titled ‘Initiate Self-Destruct’, on the 12th, when has revealed what has happened to Kate Kane all this time that she has been missing.

Day made her debut in ‘Batwoman’ as a Kate who has been brainwashed by Enigma (Laura Mennell) commissioned by Black Mask, also known as Roman Sionis (Peter Outerbridge). The heroine does not remember her true identity and thinks she is Circe Sionis, Roman’s daughter, whose death he blames on Batwoman and the Ravens. Firmly believing that she is Roman’s daughter, Kate dons a mask like her father and goes out to face Ryan Wilder and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) in a brutal fight in which the Wonderland Gang leader is captured, which cannot mean not good considering how sadistic he can be.

An internal war

Following the episode aired, Entertainment Weekly posted an interview with Day about her addition to the series, playing a twisted and much darker version of Kate. If we listen to his words, the future of the series will offer us a more sadistic and brutal character in search of revenge: “All of Kate’s attributes and abilities are now connected to this villain, so we see them used in a way Totally different, “says Day,” He seeks revenge and he has this opportunity that he never thought he would have. He will accept it and do what he has to do. ” Although Kate has no memory of her past right now, it seems that she will end up facing an identity crisis: “As the arc continues, we will see fragments of Kate’s memory begin to return.” And it is that in his head a heroine and a villain will have to coexist, which he describes as a real internal war.

On putting herself in the shoes of a character previously played by another actress, Day says she had lengthy conversations with showrunner Caroline Dries about how to approach the conflict: “Kate has been through much more now than in season one, for which is much deeper, “says Day, i>” Caroline told me that she wanted me to play my version of Kate and not try to replicate anything that had been done in the first season. ” and Kate may not remember who she is, but her body still remembers the extensive combat and military training she has received over the years, making her a huge threat and assuring us of plenty of action and drama on the show. .

In Spain ‘Batwoman’ can be seen weekly on HBO.