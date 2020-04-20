Batwoman becomes one of the most criticized | Instagram

The characters of “ArrowverseCall them, Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow, among others, may be immature, smug and even a little innocent, but none is as unpleasant and arrogant as Kate Kane personifying Batwoman.

Just released in Mexico although it saw the light last fall in the United States, the series tells the life of the cousin of Bruce WayneWho lives angry with the world and cares more about seeing who has disappointed her more in this world than finding a purpose in life.

It turns out that Kate (Ruby Rose, Orange is the New Black) is the daughter of Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott, Relentless Search 3), brother of Martha Wayne and owner of The Crows, the elite police team that guards Gotham.

Long ago, Kate she was expelled from the Police Academy for being lesbian, his girlfriend broke up with her and his father did not give him a job in his company, so, with his very short hair, sheathed in his jacket and enraged with the universe, he got on his motorcycle to go away to study martial arts.

However, when he finds out that his ex-girlfriend, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), was kidnapped, returns to Gotham, sneaks into Wayne Enterprises and in a blink of an eye takes over the BatiCueva and all her gadgets to become the new vigilante of the city.

Neither the story, which has some frightful leaps in the plot, nor the motives of its protagonist, nor the logic of the villain of history make sense. There is nothing in the protagonist that makes you want to see her exploits. What’s more, the writers made her the least charismatic stereotype in the television universe of DC Comics.

In the absence of its owner, Kate appropriates the things of Batman with whom, by the way, she is also resentful, but, like the citizens of Gotham, the viewer misses the Bat ManBecause her spiteful cousin doesn’t fill her shoes, even though she has transformed her outfit with more curves and has seized all her cool tools to catch thugs.

