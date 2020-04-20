Without a doubt, at this moment the worst contract in the NBA is that of Nicolas Batum. The French forward will earn close to 27 million this season and another in the next, all for a player who has not lived up to and is out of the rotation in the Charlotte Hornets

However, that contract might not be too bad, since according to Roderick Boone and John Hollinger of The Athletic, that amount of money may be a key for the Hornets. According to journalists, Batum could come out as of July, when it becomes an expiring contract, if the Hornets were interested in other players earning similar money for more years.

In case they cannot transfer it after the February deadline, the report indicates that only there the Hornets would consider cutting it as well as Tyler Zeller, since both hardly fit and the team’s priority is to develop young people.

What does this former NBA executive think about the short- and long-term prospects for the Hornets? It was an interesting discussion of possibilities and reality with @rodboone and @johnhollinger: https: //t.co/OopLzYX4CC . Carolina (@TheAthleticCAR) April 20, 2020

