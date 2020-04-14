Fire Emblem Heroes It is not only the mobile device title of a long-running saga that has gained many followers throughout its history, but it is also one of the most popular titles in the Big N of those available on this type of platform. . Thus, like any other title with these characteristics, the game is updated regularly, and this time A new event is already available and pre-registration for another to be held soon. Stay tuned to the following lines to know each and every one of the characteristics of these time-limited events!

Restricted Battles and Shadow Lides, the following Fire Emblem Heroes events

The first of two events Fire Emblem Heroes subject of the news are Battles with Restrictions, which is already available. In it, there will be certain restrictions (as its name indicates) when it comes to deploying heroes, so we will have to reconsider our strategies. Thus, a battle will be added daily, and will last five days:

From April 13 at 9:00 a.m. – Oliver’s great battle, Champion of the beautiful From April 14 at 9:00 a.m. – Battle of Alm and Célica’s ties From April 15 at 9:00 a.m. – Great battle of Lyon, Shadow Prince From April 16 at 9:00 – Link Battle of Cecilia and Lilina From April 17 at 9:00 – Legendary Battle of Daraen, Fallen Dragon

Also, the second event is Shadowy Lides, in which we can fight side by side with our team to defeat gigantic Shadows that have taken the form of heroes, and we can already register in it. This event will be available for 6 days and will consist of 3 battles, which will take place every other day. Your objective will be to besiege as many Shades as possible within the time limit, in order to get up to 18 obes and other rewards, but also ephemeral divine codices.

