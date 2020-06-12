EA Games has released the “Summer Update” for ‘Battlefield V’. The content is full of new features, such as weapons, devices, vehicles and a map to enhance the experience of the framed game in World War II. In order not to be unexpectedly shot, we will carefully cross to the new map “Camp of Al Marj”. According to the editor, the territory is in Libya and represents a US attack on a German-occupied North African city. The place is designed for the infantry to act and brings close and long distance confrontations.

The news about the maps do not stop at this: “Provence” has received a reformulation. Previously, the area only had space for infantry, but after expansion it can now receive ground vehicles. As if that were not enough, there is a new playable area on the other side of the river and we will see other changes, such as the possibility of fighting at dawn or in a later phase of the war.

The update also features a set of weapons, gadgets, and grenades. The Arsenal can be unlocked by logging in during these first few weeks. If you do not have the opportunity to access the game during these days, do not worry, because they will be available in The Company. Now, we review weapons, devices and grenades:

Sjögren shotgun (support); Chauchat (support); M3 infrared (recognition); K31 (recognition); Welgun (doctor); Johnson M1941 (assault); PPK / PPK muted (all classes); M1911 silenced (all classes); Welrod (all classes); Doppel Schuss (acknowledgment); 50 NMR grenade launcher (reconnaissance); Flamethrower pistol (assault); Hollow load (support); Kampfpistole (support). Finally, get ready to remove the ring from these new grenades: Firecracker (all classes); Demolition grenade (all classes); Type 99 Mine (all classes).

One of the funniest features of ‘Battlefield V’ is the ability to drive vehicles. At EA they are aware and have expanded the variety of models for the game. There are four new planes and one armored vehicle: A-20 Bomber; P-70 night fighter; P-51D fighter jet; P-51K fighter jet; M8 Greyhound and the Puma armored car. And speaking of vehicles, this update also includes a new balance of the specialization trees of the Bf 109. The changes are intended to promote the air attack capabilities of the new P-51 aircraft, without losing the similarities with the British side’s Spitfire.

In addition to maps and military equipment, the summer update brings a few other nuances. For example, faction changes on certain maps, replacing American soldiers with other British in Twisted Steel and Panzerstorm. See you on the battlefield!