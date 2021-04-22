Battlefield is coming to smartphones next year

In a post on EA’s official blog, the company has posted some information about Battlefield. Although it has not yet revealed the name of the next installment, nor has it published a trailer, it does has confirmed that it will arrive this year.

This is one of the biggest releases of the year, with the permission of Call of Duty and its Warzone. In addition, as announced by EA, they are putting all the meat on the grill with most of his major studios working on this Battlefield 2021:

“Working with more world-class development studios within Electronic Arts, we have our largest team in a Battlefield game for console and PC. Our friends at Criterion and DICE LA are working with us on our shared vision for the game, while the Gothenburg team takes gaming technology to the next level. Together, we are creating an amazing experience for you to enjoy later in 2021. »

The company aims for Battlefield 2021 will be the biggest to date, without going into details about whether it is situated in the present time or in some other war of the past (or future).

Battlefield will also come to mobile

However, the most important announcement of which there are not many details is the arrival of Battlefield on mobile. EA has announced that 2022 will be the year in which one of the Most popular shooters on the market land on smartphones:

“It has always been our vision to bring Battlefield to more platforms. So after years of prototyping, I am very happy to report that our friends at Industrial Toys, working closely with all of us here at DICE, are developing an entirely new Battlefield game that brings all-out war to smartphones. . and tablets in 2022. »

EA says it will be a independent game adapted to mobile and tablets. That means that it will be a different experience from its console and PC namesake, since it will be directly designed to be played on mobile.

The developer of Battlefield for mobile is IToys, which will do so in collaboration with the original Battlefield studio, DICE. The mobile version of the title is in the testing phase, preparing for a release sometime in 2022.

