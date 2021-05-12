Battlefield 6 will also come to PS4 and Xbox One

During the last weeks we have seen many rumors that said that Battlefield 6 was going to be an exclusive game for the new generation of consoles, but finally EA has confirmed that it will not be like that, and that this title will also arrive on PS4 and Xbox One. understandable, at the end of the day both consoles agglutinate most of the current market, and not launching Battlefield 6 on these platforms would be, for EA, like throw stones at your own roof.

Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, has been commissioned to confirm that Battlefield 6 will be available for both generations of consoles, and has also specified that the same will happen with the new games of its main sports franchises. However, this is not to say that Battlefield 6 will not have exclusive enhancements to harness the potential of the next generation. According to the executive, they have taken into account, from the beginning, the capabilities of PS5 and Xbox Series S and Series X, which means that the version for the new generation will come with important improvements.

In that sense, I want to highlight a comment by Wilson that seemed to me especially revealing, and important:

And in the case of Battlefield, what we can do about the number of players we can have in the game, and with the nature of the destruction in Battlefield they are truly opportunities to take advantage of the next generation of consoles, due to their greater processing capacity, their greater amount of memory and their greater speed.

I think that that paragraph hides a very interesting declaration of intent, since it seems to confirm, implicitly, that the version of Battlefield 6 for the new generation of consoles, and for PC, will have That improved destruction system that had been so much talked about, and it may also come with natural phenomena that could completely alter the scenery in a matter of seconds. This would be perfectly feasible thanks to the SSD.

Battlefield 6 will be presented on July 22 at the EA Play Live event

We know that Battlefield 6 will arrive in 2021, although we do not know the exact release date. However, following confirmation of the EA Play Live event, which will be held July 22, We can almost take it for granted that the US company will take advantage of this event to present this new installment, and it is likely that its launch will end in the same quarter, that is, between August and September.

The minimum and recommended requirements have not transcended, but considering that Battlefield 6 is going to be an intergenerational transition game, I am sure that they will not be far from the requirements of Battlefield V. It remains to be seen, however, the advanced technologies that will implement this new installment, and whether or not it will be compatible with NVIDIA DLSS. Battlefield V came with ray tracing and first-gen DLSS, so initially most likely, Battlefield 6 will repeat that approach, although betting on DLSS 2.1.

Before finishing I remind you that EA also confirmed the development of a version of Battlefield designed for mobile devices, whose launch will take place sometime in 2022, and that Battlefield 6 will have a “Battle Royale” mode that will be, in theory, totally free. EA will make it profitable through the classic micropayments.