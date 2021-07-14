Battlefield 2042 follows in the wake of Call of Duty and will also have cross-play

DICE and Electronic Arts continue to advance details of Battlefield 2042 prior to its launch on October 22. On this occasion they confirmed what was already an open secret: the title will be cross-play, which will allow to unite the communities of different platforms in the same battle. Thus, Battlefield 2042 follows in the footsteps of many other titles that have chosen to offer cross-play in multiplayer variants.

Now, there are a couple of important points to keep in mind. Battlefield 2042 crossplay will work according to the generation of consoles you are on. As expected, it will not be possible to face players whose hardware belongs to another generation:

Crossplay between PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC players Crossplay between PS4 and Xbox One players.

Another Battlefield 2042 issue to consider is that fortunately PS5 and Xbox Series X | S players will be able to choose to enable crossplay without including PC users. This is because console gamers view keyboard and mouse gaming as a significant advantage on the battlefield. This is a feature that the Call of Duty community, mainly the Warzone community, has been crying out for since the previous year, especially on the subject of hackers.

Why won’t there be cross-play between different generation consoles? Very simple: previously we inform you that the traditional multiplayer of Battlefield 2042 supports up to 128 simultaneous players on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, while on PS4 and Xbox One it stays at 64. In addition, DICE confirmed that the maps will also have changes in platforms of the previous generation, since its design must be adapted to provide a good experience despite having a smaller number of players.

Battlefield 2042 bets on cross progression

Finally, you should know that Battlefield 2042 will have cross-progression (cross progression). However, there will be no limit here depending on the generation. For example, if you level up and purchase cosmetic items for your specialist from an Xbox One, you can also find them on a PlayStation 5. DICE indicates that these novelties will be put to the test during a technical test that will take place this summer. If you want to participate you must register from the following link.

