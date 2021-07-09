Battlefield 2042 Brings Back the Saga’s Most Beloved Maps

Electronic Arts, through the panel “The future of FPS”, confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will bring back the saga’s most beloved old maps. However, they will not be part of the traditional multiplayer mode, but of a completely new mode of which we still have to know more details. It is also confirmed that said proposal is being developed by the study Ripple Effect, formerly known as DICE Los Angeles.

It was a couple of weeks ago that information about the return of some iconic maps leaked. Tom Henderson, one of the most trusted leakers on Battlefield 2042, assured that DICE Los Angeles was working on Battlefield HUB The final name may change. It is a game mode made up of remastered versions of old maps. Also, apparently also vehicles and weapons from previous deliveries will be returned.

The third mode of Battlefield 2042, which DICE LA (now known as Ripple Effect) is developing, will feature “fan favorite Battlefield maps” returning to Battlefield 2042. pic.twitter.com/8coiSDSmfk – Battlefield News (@bravoINTEL) July 8, 2021

However, the most interesting thing is that Battlefield HUB would be totally focused on fun rather than a competitive experience. Thus, players could face off, in the same game, with vehicles and weapons from different eras. For example, a Strumpanzerwagen A7V tank from Battlefield 1 versus an M1 Abrams from Battlefield 4. Be careful, these playable features are not official yet. The July 22 will release more information about Battlefield 2042 during EA Play 2021.

Maps returning to Battlefield 2042

Taking advantage of the confirmation of the return of iconic maps, Tom Henderson revealed some that will be remastered for Battlefield 2042: Operation Metro, Locker, Wake Island, Siege of Shanghai, Arica Harbor and Caspian Border. Another point to keep in mind is that, supposedly, the scenarios of the past will not only receive visual improvements, they would also see their dimensions increased. The latter to allow support for 128 simultaneous players.

Now, a question that still persists about Battlefield HUB is whether we can play on each map separately. And it is that other rumors anticipate that the modality is, in reality, a single oversized stage whose main locations are precisely the old maps. That is, it would be a proposal similar to Warzone with respect to the design of the scenario, since it is made up of several multiplayer maps of Call of Duty. Let’s hope that on July 22 they resolve our questions about Battlefield 2042, including those related to Hazard Zone.

