The rejection of a long concentration regime has become in the last week the main focus of conflict between the soccer players and LaLiga. Employers understand that confinement in a hotel is the ideal formula to isolate them from hypothetical covid-19 infections that ruin the start-up and the conclusion of the competition. For their part, after two months locked in their homes, the players contemplate a new armor of excessive time as a psychological torment that will reduce their state of mind in a competitive context of maximum demand. The schism has already caused the players’ union (AFE) to issue separate statements in which it deemed unconstitutional a forced detention of its members.

The prevention protocol for sport drawn up by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) and approved by the Ministry of Health established concentrations from phase two —training in small groups— to phase four —competition— as recommended. This would mean close to two months of confinement. The AFE assures that the opposition of the players to such a long period of seclusion is radical.

Faced with this rejection, LaLiga is studying to find a formula that will shorten the period of concentration and appease the changing rooms. At the moment, the training phase in small groups has suppressed the concentrations. The employers look to Germany, where the clubs have reduced, for now, the isolation to the last week of preparation – the competition resumes on Saturday the 16th – and with the whole group in contact. In addition, in the Bundesliga they study to do the same with the last days of league to protect the end of the championship. “The shots go out there. If what we are most concerned about is safeguarding the competition, it is normal that more emphasis is placed when starting to play and at the end. But the data of the positives in the first tests [solo cinco] Have been good. It’s about knowing when rather than specifying how long, because that can change as the pandemic evolves, “admits a LaLiga source. In this regard, the employers will make a new proposal to the players in which scientific reports will be included to establish the concentration time. The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, announced on Sunday night, in El Partidazo de Movistar, that “the concentration that was scheduled for the week of May 18 is suppressed.” In the same program, Gerad Piqué added: ” It is a delicate subject, for the players the fact of not being at home with the family is hard. If concentration can be minimized, we would appreciate it. ”

A demotivation

“Anything that is a very long concentration benefits to prevent infections, but it is also true that the more normal they are, the more emotional balance players will feel to face the competition. Players are people and contact with their families and their environment will benefit them. The tension and irritability will make it more difficult for them to manage their emotions ”, explains Juan Carlos Campillo, a psychologist and with Julen Lopetegui at La Roja and now at Sevilla.

“We come from where we come from and everything that is to isolate the athlete is going to harm their performance because it discourages them. If more abnormality is added than the one experienced by the pandemic, it will generate stress, which we normally associate with an overload of tasks and this is not the case, “argues Julieta Paris, also a sports psychologist specialized in high performance. “Stress,” continues Paris, “has to do with the general activation of the organism because it enters a state of alarm. This lowers immunity and causes flu-like states, infections, and intestinal and muscle problems. I would appeal to the individual responsibility of each one and I would propose a security and a plan that motivated them. You have to give them a normality as much as possible that does not stress them. ”

Voices against long concentrations have also emerged in other sports such as basketball. Sergio Scariolo, Spain coach and assistant coach of the Toronto Raptors, warns of his prejudice before the NBA proposal to end the competition with the confinement of the teams in neutral territory: “It may not be so easy, after having had to a group of people locked up in their houses for three months, to lock them up again. It can be mentally very heavy. “

The strict return to competition protocol in which LaLiga works aims that players should only leave the rooms to eat, train and play. “It is not a concentration like before a Eurocup or a World Cup, where they can go for walks, have days off or family visits. It is necessary to find a balance, also taking into account the economic aspect that the clubs play and that also affects the soccer players ”, points Campillo, who before a possible acceptance of a concentration regime advises:“ The responsibility to fulfill the objectives and the economic derivatives must serve the player as motivation only in the training phase. To compete, you don’t have to shoot your mind into the future because it generates more anxiety, you have to focus on the immediate, but not from rebellion. You have to accept the situation and combine it. Players can do it. In my experience, athletes are a benchmark in discipline, responsibility and improvement in many areas that would benefit society. “

