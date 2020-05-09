Former terrorist Cesare Battisti, who is serving a life sentence in a penitentiary in Sardinia, southern Italy, has filed an appeal calling for progression to the home regime for fear of contracting the new coronavirus.

Cesare Battisti on his return to Italy on January 14, 2019

Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

In an interview with ANSA, his lawyer, Davide Steccanella, said that the request was made over the week. “He fears contagion. In addition, for a year and a half he has been the only one in maximum security isolation in Oristano, and has not seen his family since,” he said.

Extradited by Bolivia in January 2019, Battisti, 65, is incarcerated in the Oristano prison, where he is under daytime isolation. He belonged to the terrorist group Proletarians Armed by Communism (PAC) and was sentenced to life in prison for four murders committed in the 1970s.

After spending nearly 40 years on the run and claiming innocence, the Italian admitted, in March 2019, that he was the material author of two murders and his involvement in the other two.

Battisti tries to benefit from a rule approved in March by the Italian government and which provides for house arrest for certain categories of detainees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative aims to reduce overcrowding in prisons and is not valid for criminals sentenced for serious crimes and with more than 18 months in jail to cash. Still, court decisions have benefited dozens of mobsters with health problems in recent weeks.

“Battisti falls into the category of those over 65 years of age. In addition, he has pathologies that put him at risk, and his prison situation does not guarantee his health,” said Steccanella, adding that his client has hepatitis B and lung infection. According to the lawyer, the former terrorist wants to be transferred to the home of relatives in the region of Lazio, central Italy.

The crimes

Battisti’s first victim was Antonio Santoro, a 52-year-old prison police marshal. He lived a peaceful life with his wife and three children in Udine, but on June 6, 1978, he was killed by the PAC, accused by the terrorists of “persecuting political prisoners”.

According to investigators, the killers waited for him at the exit of the prison and shot him. Justice says that Battisti and an accomplice were the perpetrators of the shots, and the two allegedly exchanged false caresses until the time of the attack.

On February 16, 1979, PAC took a double action, murdering jeweler Pierluigi Torregiani in Milan and butcher Lino Sabbadin in Venice. Both Torregiani and Sabbadin had shot thieves in attempted robberies, and the attacks would have been revenge.

In the first case, Battisti says he participated in the planning, but that he was not present at the time of the crime; in the second, he claims to have covered the killers. The butcher was also a member of the neofascist Italian Social Movement (MSI) party.

The fourth victim was police officer Andrea Campagna, killed by Battisti in cold blood on April 19, 1979, in Milan. In his confession, the Italian said that he believed in fighting a “just war” and that he would later recognize the “madness of the Years” Lead “.

Escape

Battisti was condemned in contempt and spent almost 40 years on the run. A good part of that period was lived in Brazil, where he got refuge from the then Minister of Justice, Tarso Genro (PT).

The decision would be overturned by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), but Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the last day of his second term, decided to authorize the Italian to remain in the country.

In freedom, Battisti began a peaceful existence in Cananeia (SP), had a son and had constant support from leftist militants who defended his innocence. Throughout his flight, he always pleaded not guilty and claimed to be the victim of a “political process”.

After then President Michel Temer ordered his extradition in December 2018, he fled to Bolivia, where he would be detained the following month.