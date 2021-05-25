Battinson forever: Robert Pattinson signs multiple deal with Warner Bros

Here come the franchises: Actor Robert Pattinson has signed an exclusive deal to develop future films with Warner Media. This means that, now as a producer, the interpreter will be able to take different projects to the studio executives for any of its divisions, not only Warner Bros., but also HBO and HBO Max. This comes within a few months of finishing filming The Batman.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Pattinson may have found a home for his creative endeavors with Warner Media. As a producer, he now has a “first-look” contract, which means that he will have to take his ideas to any of the divisions of that conglomerate to see if they decide to develop them with him. This reveals that both parties have had a great experience collaborating together. This he said in a statement about the announcement:

Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with the most innovative cinema. I am excited to work with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and to help bring their visions to life. I have loved working with the studio for years and have a lot of respect for their dedication, dedication and willingness to take risks and their desire to push creative boundaries.

As you know, Pattinson is the star of the next reboot in the Batman saga. The actor was chosen by director Matt Reeves to star in his movie about the bat. Although plans for a trilogy were originally known, officially things are being taken with care and a unique story has been talked about. However, this new contract could indicate that, indeed, the interpreter is very happy with the team that produced that tape.

These kinds of contracts are not strange. Often times, production companies recruit talented writers and producers like this to ensure they have original content and famous names that they know will win them the box office, followers or subscribers. This new deal between Pattinson and Warner sounds very similar to the one that JJ Abrams signed and for which he is producing the next Superman reboot and a series of shows for HBO Max.

There is no indication that Pattinson’s case will be limited to DC. The actor has stayed away from big productions since the bad time that happened after being the protagonist of the Twilight saga. However, it seems that he has opened up to the possibility of making more franchise films in recent years, as not only will he appear in The Batman, but he also had a leading role in Tenet – 83%.

What does Pattinson’s career hold for us? The actor has given very pleasant surprises with films like Good Time: Living to the Limit – 90% and El Faro – 96% so you can only imagine that he will choose very select projects now as a producer and that the backing of a media empire like Warner’s will not hurt whatever he decides to do after donning the bat cape. The Batman will hit theaters in March 2022, so we just have to wait to see if the furor over his version of the vigilante encourages him to create more projects within the DC universe.

