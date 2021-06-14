Batting Percentage Rises In MLB From Banned Substances Supervision

The percentages of batting of the MLB are increasing by a lot since they said they were going to supervise the pitchers they use forbidden substances.

The MLB he had been studying for a long time why players were so slow with their logs, such that they had one of the worst offensive starts in League history.

Later a rumor emerged that pitchers were using banned substances, and not a few, but more than 80%.

Since the MLB He said he was going to closely supervise each pitcher no matter how good or regular he is so that neither one cheats, teams are hitting more.

Here the report;