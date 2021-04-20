Battery industry secrecy becomes a problem

(Bloomberg) – Most automakers have pledged to electrify their fleets. This is drawing increasing attention to batteries, which still account for about a third of the cost of an electric car, and has led to multi-million dollar valuations of stealthy startups.

All is well for battery chemists who are given large sums of money to pursue scientific ideas that can lead to breakthroughs. But when the secrets and risks of fledgling technology collide with public markets, it can spell trouble.

That’s what happened to QuantumScape Corp. last week, when Scorpion Capital released a 188-slide report calling the company a “scam.” Scorpion is short on QuantumScape, which means it is betting that the company’s share price will decline.

QuantumScape is one of the few solid-state battery companies promising a performance pickup over current lithium-ion technology. The industry is extremely secretive. It’s not just about firmly keeping the proprietary materials and trade secrets that are the key to beating the competition, but also about keeping key battery performance private.

The reserve level also opens companies to short sellers looking for errors or problems. The Scorpion report was “full of lies, misinformation and innuendo,” said Jagdeep Singh, CEO of QuantumScape. “This had nothing to do with the belief that the company’s fundamental risks were fundamental. This is essentially about market manipulation. ” The company’s share price has fallen 23% since the report was published.

Short sellers have a mixed history of success. Whether genuine or not, they sometimes hint at problems that can cause lasting damage to your reputation.

“When investors are asked to believe in your technology, independent third-party validation can help,” said James Frith, head of energy storage at BloombergNEF. Some startups undergo testing by national labs in the United States, which then publish performance results for the public to review. But that practice is not standard in the battery industry.

Incentivizing battery startups to deal with third-party validation is no easy task. “There is no standard set of metrics yet,” said Venkat Viswanathan, a drum expert at Carnegie Mellon University and a consultant to QuantumScape.

Frith expects more early-stage battery startups to go public through special-purpose acquisition companies, a trend currently sweeping Wall Street, in part because management teams have the freedom to make future projections, as opposed to of conventional initial public offerings. If the sense of reserve in the battery industry remains as tight as it is now, you can expect more attacks from Scorpion Capital-style short sellers.

Even if few are made public, third-party testing would help investors separate promising startups from poor ones. Viswanathan and Singh said they are working with the broader industry to discover standardized testing regimens, which could make third-party validation easier to perform and analyze.

