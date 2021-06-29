Battery for two days and a bargain price: this Xiaomi mobile costs only 81 euros on Amazon | Technology

The Redmi 9A was presented in 2020 to conquer the low-cost mobile market, months later it is still an interesting option for those looking for an inexpensive terminal.

Not all consumers need a mobile with large cameras and a price above 600 euros. Depending on the use that you are going to give it, you may be interested in betting on a simpler terminal like this one from Xiaomi that is sold for a bargain price.

If you are looking for a new mobile for less than 100 euros, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A It is a mobile with a large battery that is currently on sale at Amazon. It was launched to conquer this price range and with this reduction it remains one of the most interesting options.

Amazon sells the Redmi 9A for 81.03 euros, thanks to adshort of 18%. The saving is 17.97 euros and without shipping costs with the possibility of requesting a fast delivery if you need it urgently. To do this, you can sign up for Amazon Prime and take advantage of the free trial month while you make this purchase.

This Xiaomi mobile has a price of less than 100 euros. With 2GB of RAM and a Helio G25 processor, Android should run smoothly and more than enough for most users.

The Redmi 9A is a simple smartphone with a 6.53 inch screen, an 8-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The 32 GB is a good figure to store photos and applications, but if you need more it is possible expand it with a microSD card.

Its battery of 5,000 mAh with 10W load. This large component together with its simple specifications can give several days of autonomy and good operation, to forget about the charger and enjoy the mobile with peace of mind.

The Redmi 9A is a mobile designed for those who seek to use applications such as WhatsApp and some social networks. A simple use to maintain communications and make sporadic use of the internet, watching some simple video or basic games in which a high image quality is not required.

If your expectations are these, you do not need to invest in a more expensive terminal, you can take advantage of this offer of 81.30 euros on Amazon and renew your mobile phone in a few days for a really low price.

