Battery exchange: Geely’s solution to avoid having to charge the electric car

ACD May 27, 2021

Geely has the solution to avoid wasting time recharging the electric car: it already works with battery exchangers.

Changing the batteries of an electric car as if you were replacing the batteries of a remote control. This is, broadly speaking, the principle of the battery exchange system being implemented by some Chinese car brands such as Nio and Geely and which allows electric cars to quickly mount a charged battery and continue the journey without having to wait to recharge.

Seeing the battery as a service and not just as a property is already common in China, where Battery exchange stations are already operating. Specifically, the Geely Group, which also owns European manufacturers such as Volvo and Lotus, is investing a lot of resources in an infrastructure linked to the exchange of batteries in the most strategic cities for its business.

Battery swapping takes one minute

2 photos A Geely car coming out of the battery change

When entering one of these “battery exchangers”, the discharged car battery is replaced by one with the maximum autonomy, as if from a conventional refueling at a gas station.

Geely considers it the ideal solution for those who want to quickly overcome the obstacle of autonomy sincee the process is fast, around a minute, and the driver does not even have to get out of his car.

According to Geely, payment is made thanks to the battery replacement center “reading” the vehicle’s license plate and extracts from the driver’s account the amount necessary to perform the service. With this automation, waiting times are eliminated and contacts for card or cash payments are avoided.

The Chinese brand maintains that the cost of changing the electric car battery can amount to about 7 euros in China, although the price of a similar service in Europe is unknown.

As we said, the exchange installation is not only capable of changing a discharged battery for another fully charged one. Batteries removed from arriving cars are immediately recharged and they receive computer “updates”.

Chinese motorists can use a specific application that alerts them to the nearest exchange station, indicating the number of charged batteries available and the waiting times.