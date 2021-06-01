battery capacity leaks and reveals substantial jump

The rumors about the iPhone 13 do not stop. In recent weeks there has been talk of the reduced ‘notch’, its renewed camera system and the risky full-color design. Now it is the turn of one of the most requested items by the owners of this Apple phone: the battery, which will have an increase of between 8% and 18%, depending on the version of the terminal.

While it is true that for some time there has been talk of a higher capacity battery in Apple phones, now we find a more sustainable prediction. The leaker L0vetodream assures that he has found it on the Chinese social network Weibo an image that reveals the load capacity of the different iPhone 13.

According to the leaker, the iPhone 13 mini 5.4-inch will have a battery of 2,406mAh. This is an 8% improvement over the current model, which has 2,227mAh. The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, which will theoretically be 6.1 inches, will have batteries of 3,095 mAh. This is a 9.9% increase over the current 2,815mAh.

iPhone 13, more internal space = more battery

Image: Max Weinbach / 9to5mac

Clearly, we see that the size of the device directly impacts the battery capacity. The equation is simple: the larger the size, the more space to install the battery cells. Following this rule, and according to the filter, the most benefited phone will be the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This terminal will increase its capacity from the current 3,687mAh to 4,352mAh. This is an 18% improvement.

In the past, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that iPhone 13 will feature changes in the layout of some buttons and space for the SIM tray. This will optimize the interior space to locate a battery with a higher capacity. However, it is not the only factor when taking into account the duration of the same.

When the iPhone 13 battery lasts, it will go hand in hand with the operating system and its hardware characteristics. For example, the iPhone 12 (2,815mAh) is below capacity compared to the Galaxy S21 (4,000 mAh), although different analyzes have verified that both have a similar autonomy time.. However, it is worth clarifying that the Samsung phone has a 120Hz screen that consumes more power.

