What is the cause of the explosions that caused the recall of the Galaxy Note 7, then the total cessation of its manufacture? Faced with such a fiasco, the manufacturer Samsung had to react to restore its image and regain the confidence of its customers. He therefore carried out an ambitious campaign of tests to find out where the problem came from. This campaign involved 200,000 devices, as well as 30,000 batteries and involved more than 700 testers.

After analyzing the batteries, the verdict came down: they are indeed the cause of the Galaxy Note 7 explosions. But the study revealed that there was not just one problem. In the original batteries of the smartphone, a design defect caused excessive confinement of the negative electrode, leading to its twisting and therefore a risk of contact with the positive electrode. As with a battery, contact between the two electrodes causes a short circuit and a rise in temperature of the battery which can then catch fire or explode.

On September 15, Samsung launched a recall campaign for its Galaxy Note 7s to replace them with safer models, fitted with new batteries. Except that these batteries have a manufacturing defect which causes insulation breaks between the positive and negative electrodes. Worse, some batteries do not have an insulating layer which increases the separation between the two electrodes. This again results in short circuits and device explosions.

Samsung then has only one solution: stop marketing its Galaxy Note 7 and permanently recall the 3 million devices already sold. To date, 96% of the smartphones in question have been recovered by the manufacturer. Samsung also promises to test its batteries more intensively to prevent accidents like this from happening again.

The smartphone is not faulty

During tests, the manufacturer also analyzed the Galaxy Note 7 to check if the problem was not due to charge / discharge cycles, even the USB Type-C connector or a software problem. It is not so, the smartphone is therefore definitively excluded. However, the resumption of commercialization of the Note 7 is not on the agenda, Samsung preferring to focus on the launch of its future Galaxy S8.