Hundreds of scientific studies are underway on the coronavirus and a wildlife specialist claims that the bats are not guilty of the virusOn the other hand, humans would have a lot to do with it.

Well it had been mentioned at the beginning when it began to know about the covid-19 that cause of the virus had been batsHowever, some scientists agree that the fault really lies with humans.

Disease experts Y zoos have commented that changes in the human behavior It has allowed diseases to spread due to the destruction of natural habitats.

It is worth mentioning that scientists yet they are not sure what the origin was really from the virus and apparently they can only prove the origin if they isolate a live virus in a suspicious species so it is really complicated.

What made people and scientists believe that the virus it was because of bats it’s because viruses that are quite similar to COVID-19 They have been seen in Chinese horseshoe bats.

As is well known, bats are the only mammals that can fly, so it allows them to spread in huge amounts over a wide area, according to scientists.

Having blamed these animals also generated certain disasters, such as in the Peruvian province of Santa Cruz, which They set fire to small animals.

Bats certainly they are carriers of various viruses but what are hidden in their bodies, so it is impossible for them to be transmitted unless they are eaten, which is why they were thought to be the culprits of said virus.

In conclusion you could say that really the culprits are humans, since on the other hand bats offer great benefits to mother nature.

Are pollinators, seed dispersers, pest controllers and they turn the food into excrement to nourish the various ecosystems with guano.

Having come to the conclusion that they were the cause of today’s great problem has been an important factor in bad decisions which have been taken as exterminate them, being they also a great factor for nature.

