. – Bats have taken much of the blame in searching for the origins of the new coronavirus.

In March, researchers published a study that found a 96.2% similarity between the covid-19-causing coronavirus and a virus found in a horseshoe bat in China’s Yunnan province.

“96% is a different virus; it’s a bit like the difference between us and chimpanzees, “explains Peter Daszak, president of the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, in CNN’s Special Report” Bats: The Mystery Behind Covid-19 “.

“It is a different species of virus. But what it tells us is where the virus probably came from. It means that SARS-CoV-2 probably came from bats and probably in southern China. “

Yunnan Province is approximately 1,600 km from Hubei Province, which is where Wuhan City saw the first virus outbreaks. A mix of potentially infected wild animals in a wet market could have caused the virus to jump from animals to humans. But zoologists, ecologists, and disease experts have said that human behaviors, such as the destruction of natural habitats, could be to blame for the transfer of the disease.

Bats have generally picked up a bad rap, not only with their connection to covid-19 and other virus outbreaks, but also to cultural symbolism. Bats have been associated with vampires, darkness, evil, witchcraft, and death.

READ: Virus hunters searching for bat caves to predict next pandemic

However, as experts told Anderson Cooper in the CNN special report, these flying mammals play a crucial role in our ecosystem, and there is a lot of unique data that the average person probably doesn’t know about them, including how they help. to produce tequila.

They save us from mosquitoes

Bats play an important role in the ecosystem by controlling insect populations, said Nancy Simmons, malogy curator at the American Museum of Natural History and co-author of “Bats: A World of Science and Mystery.”

In an hour, a normal-sized bat can eat up to 500 to 1,000 mosquitoes, which can transmit diseases such as the Zika virus, dengue, or malaria.

Their insect eating habits also save agriculture a lot of money. For the United States economy, bats are worth more than a billion dollars each year “in terms of how many pesticides we don’t need to use and how much more food we get,” said Dan Riskin, a Canadian evolutionary biologist and television presenter.

The Mexican free-tailed bat from Texas eats a large number of moths, protecting the region’s corn crops.

READ: China’s wet markets are not what some people think

They are intrinsically “environmentally conscious”

Pest control is not the only contribution of bats to our ecosystem. Debris droppings from fruit-eating bats, particularly those in rainforests, disperse the seeds, helping to regenerate previously damaged or felled plants and trees.

Their droppings are also full of nitrogen, which is a vital ingredient for crops, as it is a major component of chlorophyll, the compound from which plants use energy from the sun to produce sugars from water and carbon dioxide. . This process, called photosynthesis, generates oxygen. Nitrogen is also a crucial element of amino acids, the building blocks of protein.

And historically, bat caves have been harvested for fertilization and then for explosives during the United States Civil War. The high nitrate content of his feces provided a key ingredient for gunpowder production amid a shortage of supplies.

READ: New Hampshire asks for help counting its bats (and not because of the coronavirus)

Gears in the tequila making machine

Some species of bats serve as the sole pollinators of particular types of bananas, mangoes, and cacti. The snouts of long-nosed bats are designed to fit neatly inside some cactus flowers, which only open at night.

Habitat ranging from the southwestern United States to central and southern Mexico, this species pollinates the blue agave plant, the key ingredient in tequila. They act as substitutes that transport pollen from one agave plant to another.

“Who doesn’t love tequila, right?” Said Riskin. “I mean, just that should be reason enough for people to love bats.”

LOOK: Coronavirus is not removed with tequila or mezcal, says López Obrador

They are fighting a disease that humans caused them

While we are fighting a virus that potentially comes from bats, they are fighting a fungus that we could have transferred to them.

In North America for the past 15 years, populations of approximately a dozen species of bats have been affected by a disease called “white nose syndrome.” In some cases, populations have plummeted by more than 90%.

“It is a cold-loving mushroom that grows on the bat when they hibernate in winter,” said Simmons. “It is a terrible threat to bats. And ironically, it’s a disease we gave bats. This disease is identical to fungi that occur naturally in Europe. And so the idea is that it was simply brought in by people and accidentally introduced into bat caves. “

LOOK: In New Hampshire they seek bat hunting to save them

Lack of disease-related genes

When a virus infects our cells, our immune response will recruit immune cells to the site to try to clear the infection, said Cara Brook, a Miller postdoctoral fellow in the integrative biology department at the University of California, Berkeley, on the CNN special.

The response that uninfected cells activate their defense system generally produces inflammation, which, in humans, often comes in the form of fever or swelling that helps fight infection.

But bats’ immune systems don’t respond the same way: They are able to resist strong immune reactions, and they also have an anti-inflammatory response.

Some bat species “don’t really have the genes that we and other animals have that trigger the inflammatory process” in response to pathogens and viruses that can be deadly to people and other animals, said Jonathan Epstein, a veterinarian, ecologist at diseases and vice president of science and outreach at EcoHealth Alliance.

Studying bat immunology could help provide information about possible treatments for the current pandemic, as well as any future pandemics of a bat-related virus.

READ: Pangolins May Have Incubated Coronavirus, According to New Genetic Study

Bats help pave the way for medical discoveries

Bats already contribute to research that may one day be useful to humans.

In a 2019 study published in the journal Biology Letters, researchers looked at evolutionary trees reconstructed from the DNA of most known bat species. They found that four species – horseshoe, long-eared, common, and mouse ears – live at least four times longer than other mammals of similar size.

And when size is adjusted, bats exceed the average human life span. The study added to previous research that suggested looking further into bats as models for healthy aging, to find traits and mechanisms associated with a long lifespan.

Vampire bats in particular, a rare species that lives in Central and South America and feeds on the blood of birds, pigs, and cattle, have anticoagulant agents in their saliva, which helps them draw freely flowing blood from their prey. Scientists have analyzed whether there is information about their blood that would be useful in treating humans.

READ: China Removes Pangolin Scales from Traditional Medicine List, Helping Protect World’s Most Trafficked Mammal

Some studies have suggested that vampire bat blood may also lend itself to treatments for conditions including stroke, hypertension, heart failure, and kidney disease.

And now, studying how bat immunology enables them to resist numerous viruses and pathogens could be applied to the development of prevention and treatment for humans.