Batres, Rodríguez, Villanueva and Ayala will be pluri

MEXICO CITY.

Despite the fact that they lost the election to be deputies with a relative majority for Morena in the Congress of Mexico City, Valentina Batres, José Luis Rodríguez, Temístocles Villanueva and Yuriri Ayala “will be multi-member,” said Martha Ávila, Morena coordinator at the local congress, in an interview with Excelsior.

Ávila asserted that since the B list is integrated for multi-member deputies, and these 4 legislators obtained second place in their districts with very good results, it is a fact that they will be multi-member in the Second Legislature of the Congress of Mexico City, although the The last word will be the Electoral Institute of Mexico City, which tomorrow will announce the names of those who will be multi-member deputies.

José Luis -Rodríguez- will remain for the multi-member, like Temístocles Villanueva, Valentina Batres and also Yuriri Ayala, like Carlos Cervantes in Iztapalapa “Ávila told Excelsior.

Ávila considered that having them on the Morena bench “will give us strength due to the legislative experience they have” and regarding the reasons why they did not win in their districts where they ran for a relative majority seat, he commented: “there are multiple factors and although Valentina Batres had a job of going house to house and being close to people, perhaps some others lacked being closer to people in their work as legislators … perhaps one of the reflections is that we should not leave the I work in the territory ”.

In the case of Temístocles Villanueva, who ran for District IX, the winner there was Sílvia Sánchez Barrios, from the PAN-PRI-PRD coalition, who obtained 53 thousand 3 votes, while Villanueva was in second place with 45 thousand 995 votes .

José Luis Rodríguez contended for the XII district where Matxa Iraís González Carrillo won, with 68,525 votes, while Rodríguez obtained 43,185 and was in second place.

Valentina Batres sought re-election in the 18th district, however Polimnia Romana Sierra won there, with 57,961 votes and in second place was Batres with 50,797.

And Yuriri Ayala ran for District VI where Jorge Gaviño won, with 64,961 votes and Ayala came in a very close second with 63,507 votes.

And in the case of Carlos Cervantes, he was in second place in the XXIV district won by the local deputy Gabriela Quiroga Anguiano, from PRI-PAN-PRD with 58,859 votes, against 50,998 for Cervantes, who is the prosecutor’s nephew. General of Justice of Mexico City, Ernestina Godoy.