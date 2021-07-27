Batman will have a spectacular motorcycle in the movie The Flash (2022)

Batman will use a really spectacular motorcycle in the movie The Flash (2022) that is currently filming in Glasgow (Scotland).

Nowadays it is difficult to shoot movies without leaks, which is why we have so many revelations that come from the production sets. Now we can see the spectacular motorcycle that he will use Batman in the film The Flash which will premiere in November 2022.

We can also verify that the Batman suit has been updated, so the version of the Dark Knight of Ben affleck It seems that it will have a more important role than expected. Since the director Andy Muschietti recently confirmed that it will be “a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the film,” especially as it relates to his relationship with Barry Allen (Ezra Miller).

“It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story,” he added. But his characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where Ben Affleck’s Batman comes in. “

Here you have the filtered images

Finally, albeit blurry, a front angle view of of the Batcycle surfaced! ⚡️ # TheFlashMovie #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/px10bonDf4 – The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) July 27, 2021

More images pouring in from Glasgow! Do you think Ben Affleck will have a substantial role in #TheFlashMovie? Comment below ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/wybdo3om1E – The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) July 26, 2021

What will the movie be about?

For now we have few details of the history of The Flash, but we know that there will be two versions of Batman, the one of Ben affleck and of Michael Keaton. Since it will be the first movie of Dc comics to introduce the “multiverse”, because Barry Allen will use the force of speed to travel to the past and avoid the murder of his mother. Although this will create very important changes in the present.

The cast includes Ezra Miller (The Flash), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West), Ben Affleck (Batman), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne), Sasha Calle (Supergirl) and Maribel Verdú (Nora Allen).

The Flash It will be released on November 4, 2022. Hopefully the movie is as spectacular as all the leaks we’ve seen so far appear.