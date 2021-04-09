Batman vs Superman writer justifies the darkness of the film – Tomatazos

If there’s one thing that became clear with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, last month, is that DC fans tend to be very passionate and committed to getting what they want and showing and exposing what they don’t agree with or what they don’t like. In other words, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement was a success and led Warner Bros. executives to rethink many things.

It may interest you: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

From the above, it is worth remembering the criticism that existed towards Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and not only those of film experts, who mentioned that a potentially powerful story was drowned in a dark whirlpool of action full of special effects, but also those of the fans themselves, who were divided, because while some were very attracted by the somber and dark tone of Zack Snyder (Man of Steel – 55%), others hated it. However, in a recent interview for Vanity Fair (via ComicBook.com), the film’s writer Chris Terrio detailed how the nature of that story came with an inherent darkness.

It is true that DC comics, unlike Marvel stories, for example, have a more somber and mature tone, however, when the DC Extended Universe began, many fans wished that the film experience was more lighthearted or, minimal, less dark. However, Terrio explained that it was the only way it would work:

I walked in thinking that the only way this could work is as a fever dream or a revenge tragedy. I thought, ‘How do we create a story where Bruce Wayne is traumatized by the Kryptonian war coming to Earth and he goes into this kind of insanity?’ He becomes Captain Ahab, and he won’t hear saner voices, like Alfred, for example, telling him to just come to his senses. He is a possessed man.

Likewise, the screenwriter admitted that the film had to be dark, because it was like a portrait of what the United States was going through – and would go through – in social and political terms, so that in addition to exploring the worst of human nature, it would also address a form of redemption.

We recommend you: Justice League screenwriter Chris Terrio admits the DCEU was always a mess

So the movie was dark by nature. As I worked on it, it seemed to me that it was a snapshot of what I was feeling on the ground of the country, which perhaps did not become apparent until the madness and division that emerged since the last presidency. I thought this superhero movie might try to get into our worst natures, then come out of it toward redemption.

In this way, Terrio made it clear that he did not want to make everything a comedy that only remained on the surface of a simple fight between Batman and Superman. However, what is interesting about this somber and dark tone is that it is congruent with what Snyder showed in his Justice League cut, so although there are detractors, the filmmaker and screenwriter were consistent in their stories.

He didn’t want to turn it into a comedy joke that Batman and Superman are trying to kill each other. If I’m going to work on this movie, it will be dark and operatic, and it will be uncomfortable. Zack and I come from very different approaches to filmmaking, but I liked him right away because he’s not cynical and he wears his heart on his sleeve. I’m cynical enough for whatever room I walk into.

Don’t leave without reading: Chris Terrio lashes out at critics who called Batman v Superman incoherent