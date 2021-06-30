Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two | Images of Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Mad Hatter, among others are released – .

A few days ago Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1 was released – 80%, which is based on the legendary graphic novel of the same name. That story is very famous for showing a version of the origin of Two-Face. In fact, it is well known that Christopher Nolan was inspired by her for the Harvey Dent arc we saw in Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%. It is the closest we have been so far to that story being adapted to live-action cinema. The good thing is that we can already see the first part of the animated adaptation and soon we will be able to see Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two July 27th.

Speaking of that film, one of the reasons why the second part is highly anticipated by fans is not only that in it we will see the resolution of the story and the transformation of Harvey Dent into the iconic Two-Face. There is another reason. That’s the appearance of other classic villains of this masked hero. Here we can see Poison Ivy, Scarecrow and Mad Hatter. Precisely, a Twitter user released new images (via Comic Book Movie) in which we can see those villains, as well as Carmine and Sofia Falcone, Commissioner Gordon and Harvey Dent.

New images from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two reveal new faces in Gotham City:

New images from #BatmanLongHalloween, Part Two reveal new faces in Gotham City: Poison Ivy (@kateesackhoff), Mad Hatter (@TheJohnDiMaggio), Scarecrow (@Robin_A_Downes) & Sofia Falcone (@lberzins_voices). Meanwhile, Dent (@joshduhamel) & Gordon (@billy_burke) await a missing ally. pic.twitter.com/9IC7ufQdZ9 – Gary Miereanu (@SuperPRGuy) June 29, 2021

On the other hand, recently there was a rumor that says that we were about to have a live-action adaptation of this film. Ye had said that Matt Reeves’ The Batman was based on this iconic graphic novel. The latest information suggests that he had taken more than expected. According to information from Entertainment Weekly (via Heroic Hollywood), the current two-part animated adaptation was on hiatus while the Reeves movie was being made. The films were reportedly not made until the director decided to move the plot of his film in a completely different direction. In other words, we hardly have these tapes anymore, but because we were going to have the first live-action adaptation of a Batman story. That would have been a historic event without a doubt.

On the other hand, recently the comic writer Garth Ennis spoke badly of the Batman villains and in particular of the Joker:

The Joker is the worst of all, probably the most annoying character in all the comics. I quite enjoyed putting them on a circular saw in the first few issues. Croc is a bit more physically formidable, but he also lacks credibility when it comes to taking on Batman. However, something in his origin inspired a new character that I thought might be worthy of Batman’s attention.

Here is the official synopsis of this film:

Inspired by the iconic DC story of the mid-1990s, which was written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Tim Sale, The Long Halloween, Part Two continues as the Holiday Killer runs free, Bruce Wayne is under the spell of the poisonous Poison. Ivy and Batman cannot be found anywhere. Freed by an unlikely ally, Bruce discovers the real culprit: Poison Ivy’s employer, Carmine Falcone. The Romans have seen their ranks decimated by Holiday and their business is spiraling out of control, forcing them to seek out partners they don’t like: Gotham City’s gallery of villains. Meanwhile, Harvey Dent is fighting battles on two fronts – he’s trying to end the mob war while fighting a struggling marriage. After an attack leaves Harvey horribly disfigured, the district attorney will unleash the duality in his mind that he has tried to suppress all his life. Now, as Two-Face, Dent decides to take the law into his own hands and execute those who have made amends to him, his family and all of Gotham. In the end, the Dark Knight must put together the tragic pieces that converged to create Two-Face, the Holiday Killer, Batman, and Gotham City itself.

