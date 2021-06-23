‘Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1’; animated story with less violence

MEXICO CITY.

“Cprisoner in Gotham City ”.

They are the first days of Detective Bat as a vigilante of a corrupt and dark city, which owes him absolutely everything, including the lives of his parents, and still defends it with his life. He makes this clear with his opening dialogue in Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1, one of the densest events of his career, an animated film that is available for rent on Cinépolis Klic, Google Play and other platforms.

The story comes from the comic of the same name written by Jeph Loeb throughout 13 issues published between 1996 and 1997, and places the Dark Knight (Jensen Ackles) in search of Holiday, a curious gunman who only pulls the trigger on holidays.

However, he will not do it alone, Catwoman (Naya Rivera), Commissioner Gordon (Billy Burke) and prosecutor Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel) will accompany him on this mission, also complicated by the appearance of the Joker (Troy Baker).

Excelsior He spoke with Tim Sheridan, writer of this installment of the DC Animated Universe, and answered why the filmmaker Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson, the new Bruce Wayne, responsible for the future film The Batman, scheduled for 2022, need to see this story inspired by the film noir and the mob scene.

I would like you to see it because we were inspired by Batman’s passage through cinema, animation and comics that we read for its adaptation, maybe they could take something, take out or add to the canon of The Batman. One does not believe these stories without understanding that you carry the legacy of the authors.

And I must say that I am eager to see his adaptation, because, until what I have seen, we do not see Batman’s police nose very often and I have a feeling that we are going to see it. Bruce in detective mode will be a reality “, he shared to Excelsior via telephone.

One of the theories most commented on by fans, judging by photos and the preview published a year ago, is that Batman: Long Halloween would have a strong presence within Reeves’ live-action adaptation, which is why the study asked Tim Sheridan to delay the development of this new installment, divided into two parts, written since 2019.

The release of film 42 in the animated universe seems to eliminate the idea, but the screenwriter’s “hunch” leaves much hope of seeing a film, if not based on, then quite inspired by the pages of Loeb and Tim Sale, the artist.

I contend that, thus far, we have not seen Batman as an investigator anywhere and it is rare because we know him as the greatest detective of all, but Long Halloween allows us to explore his intentions, the life he chose, learning as a vigilante and knowing than hundreds of dangers ahead, beyond Holiday, “said Sheridan, who teamed up with Gotham City’s old acquaintance Butch Lukic for being part of the storyboard team behind

Batman: The Animated Series, to produce an adaptation attached to film noir, taking creative liberties to make a film suitable for those over 13 years of age. This means that the plot was softened, since from the beginning its production was planned within the C classification, only for adults.

An example of these modifications is in the transition from color to black and white in the moments that Holiday executes his victims was deleted from the tape and everything appears inked to have greater public attention, also, the beautiful and bloody festive postcards replace the frames of the bodies pierced by the caliber of the criminal.

It’s just a different perspective of what a film noir might look like in these times, I can’t tell you if that black and white fade decision was made directly by Butch and his art team, but in visual terms we are showing people what the company’s animated films should look like, especially in adaptations of the publisher’s most important events ”, he explained.

The second part of Batman: The Long Halloween 2 will be released on July 27 and will be a denouement of the son of Bob Kane and Bill Finger, full of villains and dangers.

They participate in the film Jensen Ackles, Naya Rivera, Billy Burke, Josh Duhamel and Troy Baker. Photos: Warner Bros /

WITHOUT MARK HAMILL

The Joker’s meddling in the search for Holiday is another headache for Batman, but you will notice that the clown’s voice is no longer that of Mark Hamill, having retired from the character in 2016 who recorded The Killing Joke.

Now, he also works with Tim Sheridan in The Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the new adaptation of He-Man by Netflix, where he gives life to Skeletor. Troy Baker took the baton for his job on the Arkham Knight video game trilogy.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ