Batman: The Dark Knight becomes a trend in networks as a romantic comedy – .

From time to time social networks become a strange and hilarious place, with proposals that put reason and logic aside to give us unusual moments that bring with them some laughs. In the last hours, Batman: The Dark Knight – 94% has become a trend on Twitter but for the reasons we least expected: some fans are pointing to it as a romantic comedy and the posts are unique. Who would have imagined that one of the best Batman movies would be interpreted in such a way.

In 2008 Nolan returned to the director’s chair with The Dark Knight. The superhero must come face to face with his greatest enemy, the Joker. Christian Bale puts on the Batman cape again, Maggie Gyllenhaal takes on the role of Rachel Dawes and Heath Ledger plays the Joker in his last extraordinary performance. Batman resumes his fight against evil, having James Gordon (Gary Oldman) and District Chief Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) on his side. The Joker will not make things easy and will make the same protagonist question certain features of his life.

It all started with the publication of Ellen duncan, an ESPN journalist who asked his followers on Twitter for the titles of the movies they had seen at least ten times. The post became part of the trends in the United States, however, The Dark Knight stood out in the TT with the label “Rom-Com”, a fact that caused confusion and good humor among users of the platform. Of course The Dark Knight It cannot be considered a romantic comedy, however, some have not been able to avoid pointing out the “tension” or “attraction” between Batman and Joker, or Batman and Harvey Dent.

We cannot deny that the interactions between Batman and the Joker in The Dark Knight they are exceptional, but under no circumstances can we see it as a romance. The truth is that the relationship between both characters has experienced quite interesting nuances throughout its history, and that they are often seen as the faces of the same coin, the superhero has even been singled out as a man as crazy as himself. Joker. This specific section of DC has been explored in multiple formats.

Will we see a movie in the future that confronts Batman and the Joker as directly as in The Dark Knight? The DC Extended Universe didn’t bother to bring the two characters together so intensely, however fans are confident that we will see other high-quality incarnations in the future. Big screen adaptations for DC characters still promise to be numerous in the times to come.

Here are a series of tweets that address the issue of The Dark Knight as a romantic comedy or admit to seeing it more times than usual.

The love story and chemistry between Batman and the Joker is what everyone remembers about the classic romantic comedy, The Dark Knight.

Oh yeah, my favorite rom-com movie, The Dark Knight.

Oh yeah, The Dark Knight, Nolan’s timeless and hilarious story about Rachel Dawes and the two suitors who haunt her: Harvey Dent and Bruce Wayne.

Me watching The Dark Knight for 7,394,678th time:

When someone asks me how many times I have watched The Dark Knight: a relatively small amount, 68 million.

I never knew The Dark Knight was an interesting romantic comedy.

