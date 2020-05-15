In his war on crime, Batman has a great ally like Bruce Wayne, as he is an integral part of the Dark Knight’s mission.

Attention SPOILERS of the comic Batman: Gotham Nights # 4 Mark Russell, Ryan Benjamin, Richard Friend, Alex Sinclair and Troy Peteri. From being the best detective in the world to being a member of the Justice League, the Dark Knight plays many significant roles. So it might seem that Bruce Wayne is not important to him, but that is not entirely true.

Although Batman is technically Bruce Wayne behind the hood, some argue that the superhero has become the dominant personality of the two and that Wayne is simply an alternative. Some have gone so far as to say that Wayne is nothing more than a storefront, another suit Batman puts on to walk in daylight.

However, Batman: Gotham Nights # 4 It is a strong argument for Bruce Wayne to be an integral part of Batman’s mission.

Since he traveled the world and perfected his body and mind to avenge the murder of his parents, it seems that he is now more comfortable being the symbol than the man.

However, in Batman: Gotham Nights # 4It is Bruce Wayne’s connection to the Gotham City elite that gives Batman the information he needs to shut down various illicit operations. As a respected and trusted member of that society, Bruce was allowed to participate in various meetings where these business tycoons discussed their shady deals, and was later able to disrupt those deals as Batman.

Once the culprits were in prison, Bruce was able to speak to one of the circle leaders who still trusted him enough to reveal even more details of the criminal activity that Batman was able to stop. Bruce was able to pretend to be captured to go to prison with the criminals. When taken to the Joker’s hideout, he was able to enlist Alfred’s help in alerting authorities to his location. In concluding the story, Batman recognizes the need for Bruce Wayne and stresses that he and Bruce Wayne are one being.

This theme highlights the importance of Bruce Wayne in Batman’s life, as his personality is part of the success of the Dark Knight’s fight against DC Comics villains. The two sides of the personality must work in symbiosis to be the most effective, without being either less important than the other.