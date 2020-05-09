Batman has always had a lot of villains, which is why he has also been filmed with great DC Comics superheroes.

Attention SPOILERS of Batman and the Outsiders # 12 from Bryan Hill, Dexter Soy, Veronica Gandini and Clayton Cowles. The Dark Knight has had several companions such as Robins, Batgirls, Batwoman, Bluebird, Signal, and many others. At one point, the crime-fighting empire even grew in size to such an extent that it had to create division to carry its mission globally.

However, one group that is sometimes overlooked in DC Comics history is the association called the Outsiders. Although they may not be the Justice League, Batman is a founding member of the original Outsiders. Now Bryan Hill laid the groundwork for the new Outsiders with the first issue bringing together Black Lightning, Katana, Signal and Orphan. His first mission is to find a missing woman who would later become the new DC superhero: Sofia Ramos.

Sofía Ramos has a tragic story that implies a secret link with the Dark Knight.

A sinister organization of billionaires started what became known as the “Ark Program” to build their own metahuman army. Sofia and her parents were victims of this program, and became her only survivors after Batman closed the operation. The Ramos family had the opportunity to have a normal life thanks to the fact that the Dark Knight gave them new identities. However, it was revealed that the Arca Program was successful in giving them metahuman abilities.

However, these new powers are what ultimately killed Sofia’s mother Ana shortly after the family moved. The father, Gabriel, was later killed by one of Ra’s al Ghul’s assassins named Ismael. While Sofia was able to escape and went through several stages that included brainwashing by Ra’s al Ghul to join the Outsiders team.

Sofia has an improved healing factor and super strength that is tied to the amount of pain she can endure. And the more pain you feel, the stronger it becomes. Although Sofia is still learning how to use these abilities, the Outsiders and Lady Shiva hope that they will be useful when they travel to the Ra’s al Ghul complex.