Batman produced by JJ Abrams and a young Superman arrive at HBO Max with new animated series about their origins

Today the news about the most popular DC heroes is piling up: HBO Max, perhaps encouraged by the good results that the Marvel and Star Wars series are giving on Disney +, prepare new series starring some of the most popular DC heroes. Batman returns with an animated series produced by JJ Abrams and Superman, with one also focusing on the character’s early years.

Batman: Caped Crusader

JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves (currently directing the new incarnation of Batman on the big screen, of which new images have been leaked this morning), and none other than Bruce Timm (creator of the best adaptation of the character, the animated series of the ninety) are responsible for this new series that promises to “reimagine the mythology of Batman.” The series will investigate the “noir roots” of the character, which undoubtedly connects with the animated proposal by Timm.

Abrams and Reeves have collaborated on other occasions, notably on the first installment of ‘Cloverfield’, which produced the first and directed the second. Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation, states that “we are bringing together three masters of storytelling with JJ, Matt and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and fondness for the character. to create a new series that will continue with the same legacy of innovation “that was the founding ‘The Adventures of Batman’ by Timm.

My Adventures with Superman

The other series announced by HBO Max has a more youthful tone and is also co-produced by Cartoon Network. Will focus on the twentysomething lives of Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen newcomers to the Daily Planet to work. Much of the appeal of the new series, with its anime-inspired aesthetic, is in the original voices of its cast: Jack Quaid (‘The Boys’) will be Clark and Alice Lee (‘Zoey’s extraordinary playlist’) will be Lois.

In the production there are names like the aforementioned Register, Jake Wyatt (‘Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus’), Brendan Clogher (‘Voltron: The Legendary Defender’) and Josie Campbell (‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’). Register comments that “this is the first Superman animated series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois and Jimmy “