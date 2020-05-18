The first season of ‘Batwoman’ has ended which has expanded the franchise canon in some pretty important ways, the most important perhaps being that the first image of Bruce Wayne could finally be seen on the Arrowverse.

Throughout this season she was followed by the path of the Gotham City crime watchdogKate Kane, played by Ruby Rose, has brought fans an unexpected glimpse of Gotham City.

One of the season’s most intriguing themes has been the presentation of Tommy Elliot, developed by Gabriel Mann, Bruce Wayne’s former childhood ally, who becomes the bandaged villain, Hush.

After debuting with his comic book-like appearance in last week’s episode, tonight’s season finale has taken his story in a truly epic new direction.

Spoiler Alert

The following lines contain information from the last episode of the first season called ‘O, Mouse!’.

Although most of the episode followed Kate’s pursuit of a dangerous Arkham fugitive, she also picked up Alice’s quest to find kryptonite, which she recently learned can successfully pierce the Batitrage.

In the last moments of the episode, Alicia agreed to give Tommy the “new face” she had promised, promising that he would use it to assist her in her plan.

After Alice stitched his face, Tommy looked into a shard of glass, and quickly recognized what he saw staring at him. As Alice soon confirmed, she had given him the face of the absent Bruce Wayne, played by Warren Christie, so that he could enter the Wayne Tower and successfully steal the Kryptonite.

This moment not only reflects Tommy’s arc in the comics, where he wears Bruce’s face for a long period of time, but answers one of the questions that has been on the minds of ‘Batwoman’ viewers throughout the first season.

The first image of Bruce Wayne in the Arrowverse in a way also reflected how Bruce was going to be introduced to the show, as it makes his appearance more about Alice and Tommy’s crusade and less about Batman re-emerging in Gotham City to support Batwoman.

We won’t see how this Hush arc continues until the new episodes reboot in January 2021, though, so there is time to create theories.